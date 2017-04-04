Grays Harbor County funding job creation

By KXRO News
Apr 4, 6:41 AM

Grays Harbor County is funding economic development through Greater Grays Harbor Inc.

The County Commissioners passed an agreement at their Monday meeting to fund the promotion of job creation within Grays Harbor.

The county will allocate $88,000 to Greater Grays Harbor Inc. from the economic development fund.

Commissioner Vickie Raines said they are hoping to fuel job creation.

Commissioner Wes Cormier said he is hoping that the focus will be on primary market jobs.

The county funded Greater Grays Harbor Inc. with just $6,000 last year.

