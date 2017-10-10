Grays Harbor County forest lands open to public access
By KXRO News
|
Oct 10, 2017 @ 6:59 AM

Grays Harbor County forest land will now be open to the public year round.

At their Monday meeting the Grays Harbor County Commissioners passed a resolution that authorizes the county forestry department to provide open public access to county owned forest lands.

Commissioner brought the issue forward and said it was something that he proposed in 2015.

During the meeting Commissioner proposed an amendment to the resolution that removed a section that specified the lands should be open only during state mandated hunting seasons.

Cormier also commented about the issues they could have with garbage.

The resolution does state that lands could be restricted during emergencies or when the closure is necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of the public.

The resolution with the amendment was passed unanimously.

Related Content

Commissioners approve LeMay rate increase
Resource Advisory Committee brings $53k to local p...
LeMay rates to go up for county residents
Local representatives will help decide local fundi...
Commissioners say state funding not enough for ind...
County amends marijuana production moratorium
Comments