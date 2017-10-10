Grays Harbor County forest lands open to public access

Grays Harbor County forest land will now be open to the public year round.

At their Monday meeting the Grays Harbor County Commissioners passed a resolution that authorizes the county forestry department to provide open public access to county owned forest lands.

Commissioner Wes Cormier brought the issue forward and said it was something that he proposed in 2015.

During the meeting Commissioner Vickie Raines proposed an amendment to the resolution that removed a section that specified the lands should be open only during state mandated hunting seasons.

Cormier also commented about the issues they could have with garbage.

The resolution does state that lands could be restricted during emergencies or when the closure is necessary for the health, safety, and welfare of the public.

The resolution with the amendment was passed unanimously.