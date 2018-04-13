Grays Harbor County Draft Hazard Mitigation Plan available for public review and comment

The Grays Harbor County Draft Hazard Mitigation Plan is available for public review and comment.

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management says the planning process to prepare for disasters began in July 2017, responding to federal mandates in the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000.

They say a coalition was formed to pool resources and create a uniform hazard mitigation strategy that can be consistently applied to the defined planning area.

This planning coalition, made up of the County, its 9 cities, and 10 special purpose districts within Grays Harbor County has now completed the plan.

The process was led by Grays Harbor County Office of Emergency Management with support from Bridgeview Consulting, LLC, the primary technical consultant.

The project was funded by a planning grant from FEMA, and took approximately 9 months to complete.

During this process, citizens were asked to contribute by sharing local knowledge of the region’s vulnerability to hazards based on past occurrences, as well as identify initiatives which could help reduce the level of impact of those hazards.

That process has now culminated with the development of the Draft 2018 Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan, which is now available for review and comment at the website made for the project at http://www.co.grays-harbor.wa.us/departments/emergency_management/Hazard_Mitigation_Planning.php

The public is encouraged to provide input on the draft plan to Grays Harbor County Emergency Manager Charles Wallace at CWallace@co.grays-harbor.wa.us or via phone at (360) 249-3911.

Citizens can also contact the Consultant, Bev O’Dea at Bevodea@bridgeviewconsulting.org, or via phone at (253) 301-1330.

The comment period will run for 17 days beginning April 13