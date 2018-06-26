Grays Harbor County Commissioners looking at meeting schedule change
By KXRO News
|
Jun 26, 2018 @ 7:01 AM

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners are looking into changing their meeting schedule.

According to the commissioners they are considering moving away from their current schedule of meeting every Monday at 2:00pm.

While the proposed schedule would change the day of the meetings to Tuesdays, the time would remain the same at 2:00pm.

A couple of reasons for the change that were mentioned include small meeting agendas and also having to cancel meetings for Monday holidays.

They say the soonest a schedule change could be made is two to three weeks.

