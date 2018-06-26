Grays Harbor County Commissioners looking at meeting schedule change

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners are looking into changing their meeting schedule.

According to the commissioners they are considering moving away from their current schedule of meeting every Monday at 2:00pm.

While the proposed schedule would change the day of the meetings to Tuesdays, the time would remain the same at 2:00pm.

A couple of reasons for the change that were mentioned include small meeting agendas and also having to cancel meetings for Monday holidays.

They say the soonest a schedule change could be made is two to three weeks.