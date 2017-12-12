Grays Harbor County back with COG

Grays Harbor County is a full member of the Grays Harbor Council of Governments again.

At their Monday Meeting the Grays Harbor County Commissioners approved their contract with the council that runs from July of 2017 through December of 2018.

Vicki Cummings the Executive Director of Grays Harbor Council of Governments said they are happy to have the county back.

Commissioner Randy Ross said the transportation projects the council works on affects the entire county.

As a part of the contract the county will pay about $54,000 annually in dues to the Council of Governments.