Grays Harbor Community Hospital’s HarborCrest Nursing Staff Receives Highest Scores for Nursing Care

By Grays Harbor Talk
|
Feb 23, 1:39 PM

Submitted by Grays Harbor Community Hospital The HarborCrest Nursing staff has received 100 percent scores through the Professional Resource Center (PRC) for the last five quarters on Nurses Caring and Understanding. “I’m very proud of the nursing staff for this accomplishment,” said Traci Moen, nurse manager at HarborCrest. “They work together like a well-oiled machine.”  The […]

