Grays Harbor Community Hospital speaking to local cities

The Grays Harbor Community Hospital is reaching out to local cities and the public in an effort to maintain increased visibility and transparency, as well as ask for support.

In what will be the first visit and presentation to City Councils within their district, administrators from the hospital spoke before the Aberdeen City Council meeting to show what has been done since it was reported there was an approximate $8 million deficit in their budget. Since that time, consulting firm Navigant has been assisting the hospital make changes to reduce overhead.

The most visible change to the public that was recommended by Navigant was a decrease in workforce at the facilities the hospital operates. This has resulted in outsourcing, layoffs, and positions eliminated through attrition.

In a meeting with media on Wednesday afternoon and in the presentation that evening, CEO Tom Jensen said that changes made so far to the operations have been positive for the financial outlook of the public hospital.

Jensen told the council that the biggest thing to ensure the hospital can remain in operation with the services available as they are now, or to see an increase in services, is to not leave the area for any medical procedures.

Jensen said that with the changes put in place, including a legislative proviso that increases their reimbursement rate and a change to make some of their facilities Rural Health Clinics, they anticipate positive cash flow in the future.

Jensen was joined by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Marie Wong, Chief Nursing Officer Melanie Brandt, and Director of Marketing and Public Relations Nancee Long at the meeting, and he told KXRO that the plan is to visit all 6 municipalities within the public hospital district at upcoming meetings in May and June.