Grays Harbor Community Hospital providing standard follow-up calls

A new service through the Grays Harbor Community Hospital will follow up with you after you’ve been released from their care.

The Grays Harbor Community Hospital provided KXRO an update on their contract with CipherHealth.

In October 2016, GHCH entered into “a trial relationship” with the healthcare technology company CipherHealth in order to improve “patient outcomes and experiences through enhanced communication and care team coordination”.

Nancee Long, Director of Public Relations for GHCH tells KXRO that since October, when a patient is transitioned back into their home following a stay, the hospital will follow up with a recorded phone message to make sure that they understood their discharge recommendations.

Following the recorded message, there is an option to ask a question directly to the hospital.

Between October 12 and January 12, the hospital says that 760 calls were made to patients, and 89% were reached.

If a patient indicated they needed assistance, hospital nursing staff called them back in an average of less than one hour and was able to resolve 177 issues.

“With the overwhelming success of this program, GHCH will now be using this protocol with all patients discharged from our inpatient units – Medical, Surgical and Critical Care,” said Tom Jensen, CEO. “It is the hospital’s goal to communicate with all our patients in a manner in which supports them in a safe and healing transition home.”

The hospital says that more than 70 percent of patients reached said their call was helpful to their post-discharge care, and showed that those who participated in the voice call were 69% less likely to be readmitted within 30 days of discharge.

For more information on the program, visit ghcares.org.