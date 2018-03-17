Grays Harbor Community Hospital lays off 24 percent of leadership roles

Grays Harbor Community Hospital has laid off 24 percent of their leadership roles in an effort “to achieve financial stability”.

The hospital tells KXRO that the restructuring of Grays Harbor Community Hospital is essential to continue to put their patients first.

They say that after the efficiency evaluation with Navigant, Grays Harbor Community Hospital and has laid off 24 percent of leadership roles and the decision brings with it an estimated savings of $1.25 million.

According to their release this percentage includes executive-level positions that will not be immediately replaced such as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Cultural Change Leader.

No service lines are being terminated and all patient care departments are still fully operational.

The hospital said “It is imperative that we treat our employees, some of which have been with the organization for more than 30 years, with respect and dignity. We cannot overstate the fact that these layoffs are not a statement about work ethic or ability. This is the unfortunate result of low volumes and continued reimbursement reductions.”

They say financial stability is imperative and staffing and benefits make up the largest part of their costs and need to be reduced.

“This difficult step brings us closer to assuring the community’s health and wellness while achieving financial sustainability.”

More layoffs, to non leadership roles, are expected to come by March 23.