Grays Harbor Community Hospital cuts coming, & will be effective immediately

Cuts to Grays Harbor Community Hospital staffing will come soon, and they will be effective immediately.

In an email obtained by KXRO that was sent out to staff members on Thursday, the hospital gave some insight on what changes are coming to the facility following a recent evaluations of efficiency throughout the hospital.

In the email, it starts by saying that changes are happening at every level of the organization, and that cuts will come soon.

“This week and next we will lose members of our staff that have dedicated years of their lives to their profession, many of them here in this hospital.”

Tom Jensen, CEO of Grays Harbor Community Hospital, states in the letter that the layoffs coming “are not a statement about work ethic or ability. This is the unfortunate result of low volumes and continued reimbursement reductions. Financial stability is imperative, staffing and benefits make up the largest part of our costs and need to be reduced.”

Staff members impacted in the latest cuts will begin to be notified as of today.

From the email to staff;

This is what you can expect in the next week:

▪ Leadership roles will be notified Friday, March 16.

▪ All other employees by Friday, March, 23.

▪ We will be following all contract language related to notice and when appropriate, severance.

▪ There will be an assessment of seniority and “bumping” opportunities for our staff.

We want employees receiving notifications of layoff treated with the utmost respect and dignity. It is our greatest desire that those affected can transition quickly to new opportunities.

We are asking that employees consider their notification day their last day and collect their personal belongings immediately or make arrangements with their manager to collect them during off hours. It is our hope that a swift change will make it easier to move on and protect the employees from additional pressures.

We do not take lightly the fact that these decisions will impact people in a negative way. This is one of several ways in which to ensure that Grays Harbor Community Hospital can remain a viable health care facility for the more than 70,000 citizens of Grays Harbor County.

The Grays Harbor Community Hospital announced that due to decreased volumes at their facilities, and to lower than needed efficiency rates, some jobs will be reduced.

“Over many years, with the best of intentions, we have added people and resources to our hospital, but our volumes have steadily decreased. This has created a serious situation that must be fixed immediately.”

The hospital is working with consulting group Navigant to look at each department to determine what changes can be made to ensure the hospital is operating correctly. This includes proposing changes that can be made both in the short and long term.

In a release, they say that a “rapid assessment of productivity benchmarks” has been done, and it found that to achieve a higher percentage of efficiency, a reduction in staff is necessary.

Starting Monday, March 12, departments within the hospital will be assessed and required to show their plans for meeting benchmarks.

“We will be transparent in our communications, sending weekly updates to providers, staff and the media to keep everyone informed of our actions. All appropriate measures are being taken to assure this reduction in force is done in the most compassionate manner. These swift, measured decisions are not taken lightly but are mandatory for financial stability.”

Navigant was brought into the facility following the recent projections of an $8 million shortfall in 2017. This deficit has been attributed to a rising number of patients using government medical and the reimbursement for these costs being at 40% of the total funds.

In the recently passed State Operating Budget, the hospital will be eligible for funding through June 30, 2019. According to the hospital, this would increase reimbursement levels to approximately 60% of the total cost for procedures.

In the budget, it states that as of June 30, 2019 the hospital must return to the payment levels in place as of January 1, 2018 and they may not use the reimbursement level for inpatient beds.

In a statement from the hospital;

Grays Harbor Community Hospital learned this morning that the State of Washington granted a budget proviso that will allow us to receive 150 percent of the Medicaid fee schedule until June 30, 2019. This could be an influx of between $3.5 and $4 million for our organization. We will continue writing a bill that will be considered next year; making that permanent.

Although this is good news for the hospital, it is only one piece of the pie we must achieve to be financially sound.

The following still needs to happen:

Navigant will continue to make recommendations bringing Subject Matter Experts to assist in the implementation of goals.

Rural Health Clinic project will go live April 16, 2018, giving us the ability to receive cost-based reimbursement for Primary Care.

Restructuring our debt and refinancing our loan with Key Bank.

As we work together to complete these goals we will continue to update the providers, staff and community on our progress.

In September of last year, the hospital made changes to move from a 140-bed Sole Community Hospital to a 49-bed Sole Community Hospital. This change does not remove space for patients, but adjusts the number of inpatient vs observation beds at the facility. Both patient types feature different reimbursement levels.

CEO Tom Jensen told KXRO that changing the designation to a 49-bed Sole Community Hospital would mean that Medicare would be on a “cost-based reimbursement”. This means if the hospital has a $1000 bill to Medicare, the hospital would receive $1000 instead of the portion of that bill as it does currently.

While the hospital will operate as the new designation starting in October, the official designation will only be after federal agencies review and approve the change, which could take up to 2 years.

Jensen told KXRO that this new state funding is only available because the hospital became a public entity and other changes. He tells KXRO that with the state funding, the proposed change to a 49 inpatient bed facility, and other adjustments, he feels that the hospital can achieve full reimbursement levels.

Language in the State Operating Budget as passed:

$1,400,000 of the general fund—state appropriation for fiscal year 2019 and $3,900,000 of the general fund—federal appropriation are provided solely to increase the rates paid to rural hospitals that meet the criteria in (hhh)(i) through (iv) of this subsection. Payments for state and federal medical assistance programs for services provided by such a hospital, regardless of the beneficiary’s managed care enrollment status, must be increased to one hundred fifty percent of the hospital’s fee-for-service rates. The authority must discontinue this rate increase after June 30, 2019, and return to the payment levels and methodology for these hospitals that were in place as of January 1, 2018. Hospitals participating in the certified public expenditures program may not receive increased reimbursement for inpatient services. Hospitals qualifying for this rate increase must: