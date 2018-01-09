Grays Harbor Community Hospital CFO resigning in March

Grays Harbor Community Hospital Chief Financial Officer Joseph Vessey will be stepping away.

In a statement to employees, the hospital says that Vessey will resign effective March 23, 2018.

“Joseph has provided invaluable direction to the hospital and will be greatly missed by his peers and employees. We wish Joseph luck in his new position and have great confidence in his future success.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, Vessey began as CFO locally in June of 2014, moving from a 2 year position as CFO Coulee Medical Center and 4 years as CFO at Whidbey General Hospital.

A request from KXRO for a comment from Vessey about the change was not available at this time.