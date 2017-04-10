Grays Harbor Community Hospital announces new Chief Nursing Officer

Grays Harbor Community Hospital has announced who will be their new Chief Nursing Officer.

The hospital tells KXRO that Melanie Brandt will be appointed to the position of Chief Nursing Officer and she will start the role when Cynthia Walsh retires, May 26, after six years of service to the Harbor.

Brandt currently serves as the Director of Surgical Services and has worked for the hospital since 2010.

She has a Master of Science in Public Health Administration and Bachelor of Science in Nursing, both from California State University, Fresno.

With more than 20 years of nursing experience and 12 years leadership and management experience Brandt has a diverse skill set that includes surgery, ED, CCU and acute care.

“We were very fortunate to have two highly qualified candidates for this position already working for the organization,” said Tom Jenson, CEO. “Melanie will be an excellent addition to our Executive Team and will make an immediate positive impact on patient care.”

As Chief Nursing Officer, Brandt will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer and is responsible for the administration of Nursing and Patient Care Services at the hospital.

The Chief Nursing Officer also provides oversight, leadership and direction to Ambulatory Infusion, Critical Care, Emergency Services, Family Birth Center, HarborCrest, Medical/Pediatric and Surgical Units, Pharmacy, Social Services, Surgical Services, and House Supervisors and Staffing Office.