Grays Harbor Community Foundation launches Small Grants Program

In a release, the Grays Harbor Community Foundation says that they have added the opportunity for small grants, in addition to the Community Building Grants program that they already run twice a year.

The smaller grants target organizations “looking to make a more immediate impact on a smaller scale”.

The Small Grants Program will be offered quarterly throughout the year.

GHCF says that all Grays Harbor nonprofits and school districts that fit within our criteria are eligible to apply for a small grant of $5,000 or less.

Organizations that get a small grant are still eligible to apply for the Community Building Grants.

Program Officer, Jessica Hoover, commented: “We decided to implement a Small Grants Program to be more responsive to immediate community needs. When we restructured our Community Building Grants Program at the beginning of the year, we did so in order to support larger-scale, big impact projects. We recognize there are also several organizations that could benefit from our Small Grants Program and we want to be accessible to all nonprofits that are making a difference in our community.”

The next quarterly Small Grants deadline is July 3rd at 5PM and the next Community Building Grants deadline is September 1st at 5PM.

For more on the grants program, visit the Foundation website at http://www.gh-cf.org, call 360-532-1600, or e-mail info@gh-cf.org.