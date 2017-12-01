Grays Harbor Community Foundation invests $14,000 in small grants

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation has announced that they invested $14,000 into the community through their Small Grants Program.

The Foundation created the program in addition to their twice annual Community Building Grants Program in order to address immediate, smaller scale needs in the community that range between $500- $5,000.

They say that since it was created in July, the Small Grants Program has awarded over $40,000 to Grays Harbor organizations.

The organizations that were funded with the program this quarter include:

98520 Music and Arts District Initiative – Youth Orchestra Unbound & Homeschool Music Programs

Boy Scouts of America, Pacific Harbors Council – Scouting Support and Uniform Bank in Grays Harbor

Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds – Equestrian Area Restroom Renovation

Ocosta School District, Theater Arts Class – Theater Lighting Equipment

Westport South Beach Historical Society – McCausland Hall Galley Capacity

Program Officer, Jessica Hoover said: “This is a new program, only in its second cycle, and so far we have had an overwhelmingly positive response. What is really exciting about the Small Grants Program is seeing what a big difference a small amount of funding can do for organizations in a short amount of time.”

“The immediacy of impact for these grants is top priority in the committee’s decision making process. Through the Small Grants Program, we are now able to address both large and small scale needs for organizations multiple times throughout the year, which is important to us as stewards of our donor’s gifts as well as grant makers.”

The Small Grants Program is offered quarterly and the next deadline is January 2nd at 5PM.

Their next Community Building Grants deadline is February 1st at 5PM.