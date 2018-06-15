Grays Harbor Community Foundation awards over $773,000 in scholarships

This year the Grays Harbor Community Foundation says the have awarded over $773,000 to students throughout Grays Harbor County for their post-secondary education.

They say that students are able to attend any school or program of their choice and all scholarships are renewable at variable amounts for an additional three years.

Rich Vroman, Chairman of the Scholarship Committee commented “Our Scholarship Program continues to grow each year thanks to generous donors. What makes our community so special is that most of our donors or their loved ones are Grays Harbor graduates. A scholarship fund is their way of leaving a legacy in our community through Grays Harbor students. Many of them attend the ceremony each year and are able to meet their recipients and have a full circle moment. Through their support, every year we continue to support more students achieve their academic goals.”

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation awards scholarships annually to Grays Harbor County residents or students who have graduated from a Grays Harbor County high school and are planning to attend college or a vocational program.

The next application period will be January 2- March 1, 2019.

If you would like to learn more about the scholarship program or other programs, information is available at www.gh-cf.org or you may reach us at (360) 532-1600 or info@gh-cf.org.