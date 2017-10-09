Grays Harbor Community Foundation awards over $225,000 in grants

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation has announced that they are investing $228,150 into the community through their second cycle Community Building Grants program.

This cycle marks the most applicants ever received during a single grant cycle with twenty-nine applications.

Grays Harbor Community Foundation Executive Director, Eric Potts said “The Foundation is proud to partner with so many great organizations providing important services to our community. During this grant cycle we were able to award funding to organizations that cover a broad range of services from providing quality early learning and literacy programs to our youngest residents to caring for our seniors. It is a privilege for the Foundation to connect our donors to causes they are passionate about and that make a difference in our community.”

Their next Community Building Grants deadline is February 1st at 5PM.

They have also implemented a Small Grants Program with the next deadline on November 1st at 5 PM.

The organizations that were funded through our September Community Building Grants Program include:

7th Street Theatre – roof and wall repair

Aberdeen Lions Club – Bicycles from Heaven

Aberdeen Municipal Court – Aberdeen Community Court

Beyond Survival – Thrive Housing Community

Central Park Elementary – Pioneer Farms field trip

Chaplains on the Harbor – Westport Emergency Shelter

Child Care Action Council – Early Learning & Literacy Program

City of Hoquiam – Hoquiam Farmers Market roof repair

Community Youth Services – Supplemental Education Transition Planning Program (SETup)

Driftwood Players – repair leaking porthole windows

Family Promise of Grays Harbor – transition homeless children and their families’ into stable housing

Friends of Olympic Stadium – Olympic Stadium Renovation Project

GHOST: GH Opportunities for Successful Transitions – Pathways to Opportunity

Gravity Grays Harbor – Project Hope

Grays Harbor CASA – Breaking Barriers for Birth Parents

Grays Harbor College Foundation – Student Success 2017-2018

Grays Harbor Youth Works – Career Pathway Program

Olympic Area Agency on Aging – Grays Harbor Senior Emergency Fund

Thurston County Volunteer Legal Services – Grays Harbor Legal Advice Clinics

Westport South Beach Historical Society – Grays Harbor Lighthouse Restoration Phase 2