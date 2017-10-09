Grays Harbor Community Foundation awards over $225,000 in grants

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation has announced that they are investing $228,150 into the community through their second cycle Community Building Grants program.
This cycle marks the most applicants ever received during a single grant cycle with twenty-nine applications.
Grays Harbor Community Foundation Executive Director, Eric Potts said “The Foundation is proud to partner with so many great organizations providing important services to our community. During this grant cycle we were able to award funding to organizations that cover a broad range of services from providing quality early learning and literacy programs to our youngest residents to caring for our seniors. It is a privilege for the Foundation to connect our donors to causes they are passionate about and that make a difference in our community.”
Their next Community Building Grants deadline is February 1st at 5PM.
They have also implemented a Small Grants Program with the next deadline on November 1st at 5 PM.
The organizations that were funded through our September Community Building Grants Program include:
7th Street Theatre – roof and wall repair
Aberdeen Lions Club – Bicycles from Heaven
Aberdeen Municipal Court – Aberdeen Community Court
Beyond Survival – Thrive Housing Community
Central Park Elementary – Pioneer Farms field trip
Chaplains on the Harbor – Westport Emergency Shelter
Child Care Action Council – Early Learning & Literacy Program
City of Hoquiam – Hoquiam Farmers Market roof repair
Community Youth Services – Supplemental Education Transition Planning Program (SETup)
Driftwood Players – repair leaking porthole windows
Family Promise of Grays Harbor – transition homeless children and their families’ into stable housing
Friends of Olympic Stadium – Olympic Stadium Renovation Project
GHOST: GH Opportunities for Successful Transitions – Pathways to Opportunity
Gravity Grays Harbor – Project Hope
Grays Harbor CASA – Breaking Barriers for Birth Parents
Grays Harbor College Foundation – Student Success 2017-2018
Grays Harbor Youth Works – Career Pathway Program
Olympic Area Agency on Aging – Grays Harbor Senior Emergency Fund
Thurston County Volunteer Legal Services – Grays Harbor Legal Advice Clinics
Westport South Beach Historical Society – Grays Harbor Lighthouse Restoration Phase 2