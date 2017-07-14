Grays Harbor Community Foundation announces over $205k in grants to local schools

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation announced that they are investing over $205,000 into local schools through their Annual Education grants program.

The Annual Education Grants program was designed specifically for districts to prioritize tops needs that will provide the most district-wide impact.

This is a new program created by the Foundation in order to help streamline funding requests for districts.

In addition to their Annual Education Grant opportunities, the Foundation also provided over $50,000 to several after school programs.

The After-School Program Fund was formed 10 years ago to provide an extra boost to existing programs throughout Grays Harbor.

Program Officer, Jessica Hoover commented: “This grant cycle was a lot of fun for us because we were able to let the districts prioritize projects based on their highest needs. The goal was for every district that applied to receive funding based on their organizational budgets. There were so many great projects that were proposed and we were happy to see most of the districts throughout Grays Harbor take advantage of this funding opportunity.”

The districts that were funded through our Annual Education Grants program include:

Aberdeen School District- K-2 Superkids Training

Elma School District- After School K-12 Support

Grays Harbor College- STEM in the 21st Century

Hoquiam School District- First Grade Locker Project

Lake Quinault School District – Arts Alive and Missoula Children’s Theater

McCleary School District – Bringing Computer Science to McCleary

Montesano School District- Engaging All Students in Science through Technology

North Beach School District- Chromebooks in Education: Technology and Arts

St. Mary School- After School Robotics Club

Twin Harbor Skill Center – Medical Assistant Program in Collaboration with Grays Harbor College

The schools that were funded through our After School Program Fund include:

Central Park Elementary School

McDermoth Elementary School

Montesano Community Outreach

Wishkah Valley School District

YMCA of Grays Harbor- Harbor After School

You may find out more about their grants program by checking the Foundation website at www.gh-cf.org or contacting their office at 532-1600 or by e-mail at info@gh-cf.org.

their next Community Building Grants deadline is September 1st at 5PM.