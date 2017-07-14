Grays Harbor Community Foundation announces over $205k in grants to local schools

The Grays Harbor Community Foundation announced that they are investing over $205,000 into local schools through their Annual Education grants program.
The Annual Education Grants program was designed specifically for districts to prioritize tops needs that will provide the most district-wide impact.
This is a new program created by the Foundation in order to help streamline funding requests for districts.
In addition to their Annual Education Grant opportunities, the Foundation also provided over $50,000 to several after school programs.
The After-School Program Fund was formed 10 years ago to provide an extra boost to existing programs throughout Grays Harbor.
Program Officer, Jessica Hoover commented: “This grant cycle was a lot of fun for us because we were able to let the districts prioritize projects based on their highest needs. The goal was for every district that applied to receive funding based on their organizational budgets. There were so many great projects that were proposed and we were happy to see most of the districts throughout Grays Harbor take advantage of this funding opportunity.”
The districts that were funded through our Annual Education Grants program include:
Aberdeen School District- K-2 Superkids Training
Elma School District- After School K-12 Support
Grays Harbor College- STEM in the 21st Century
Hoquiam School District- First Grade Locker Project
Lake Quinault School District – Arts Alive and Missoula Children’s Theater
McCleary School District – Bringing Computer Science to McCleary
Montesano School District- Engaging All Students in Science through Technology
North Beach School District- Chromebooks in Education: Technology and Arts
St. Mary School- After School Robotics Club
Twin Harbor Skill Center – Medical Assistant Program in Collaboration with Grays Harbor College
The schools that were funded through our After School Program Fund include:
Central Park Elementary School
McDermoth Elementary School
Montesano Community Outreach
Wishkah Valley School District
YMCA of Grays Harbor- Harbor After School
You may find out more about their grants program by checking the Foundation website at www.gh-cf.org or contacting their office at 532-1600 or by e-mail at info@gh-cf.org.
their next Community Building Grants deadline is September 1st at 5PM.