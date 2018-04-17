Grays Harbor Commissioners approve $27 million for low-income housing
By KXRO News
|
Apr 17, 2018 @ 7:17 AM

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners passed a resolution that approved millions of dollars of funding for low income housing.

At their Monday meeting, the commissioners approved the issuance of a revenue bond by the Housing Authority of Grays Harbor not to exceed $27 million to finance the acquisition and rehabilitation of eight apartment complexes to provide low-income housing.

No county funds are being used for the project and Commissioner explained where the funds were coming from.

According to the Housing Authority the renovated projects will provide about 338 units of housing for low income individuals and families in the county.

