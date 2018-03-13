Grays Harbor comes in at tenth highest in the state in January unemployment

The county unemployment numbers for January were released today and Grays Harbor remained as the tenth highest in the state despite the unemployment rate rising.

Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate rose from 7.2% in December to 8.2% in January.

That is the lowest January rate for Grays Harbor since before 1990.

Last January the rate was 8.7% and there were 20 less people employed than this year.

Pacific County had the ninth highest rate in the state and they saw an increase in their unemployment rate as well.

From December to January the rate rose from 7.3% to 8.5%.

That is up from last year’s January rate of 7.9%.

Ferry – 15.9% Adams – 10.0% Okanogon – 9.7 % Grant – 9.6% Pend Oreille – 9.5% Stevens – 9.4% Yakima – 9.4% Franklin – 8.8% Pacific – 8.5% Grays Harbor – 8.2%

Grays Harbor December 2017 January 2018 January 2017 Labor Force 28,174 27,838 27,958 Total Employment 26,132 25,546 25,526 Total Unemployment 2,042 2,292 2,432 Unemployment Rate 7.2% 8.2% 8.7%