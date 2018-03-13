Grays Harbor comes in at tenth highest in the state in January unemployment
By KXRO News
|
Mar 13, 2018 @ 12:59 PM

The county unemployment numbers for January were released today and Grays Harbor remained as the tenth highest in the state despite the unemployment rate rising.

Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate rose from 7.2% in December to 8.2% in January.

That is the lowest January rate for Grays Harbor since before 1990.

Last January the rate was 8.7% and there were 20 less people employed than this year.

Pacific County had the ninth highest rate in the state and they saw an increase in their unemployment rate as well.

From December to January the rate rose from 7.3% to 8.5%.

That is up from last year’s January rate of 7.9%.

  1. Ferry – 15.9%
  2. Adams – 10.0%
  3. Okanogon – 9.7 %
  4. Grant – 9.6%
  5. Pend Oreille – 9.5%
  6. Stevens – 9.4%
  7. Yakima – 9.4%
  8. Franklin – 8.8%
  9. Pacific – 8.5%
  10. Grays Harbor – 8.2%
Grays Harbor December 2017 January 2018 January 2017
Labor Force 28,174 27,838 27,958
Total Employment 26,132 25,546 25,526
Total Unemployment 2,042 2,292 2,432
Unemployment Rate 7.2% 8.2% 8.7%

 

Pacific County December 2017 January 2018 January 2017
Labor Force 8,412 8,328 8,439
Total Employment 7,799 7,618 7,771
Total Unemployment 613 710 668
Unemployment Rate 7.3% 8.5% 7.9%

RELATED CONTENT

Driver of flaming car arrested for reckless driving Aberdeen High School students participate in nationwide school walkout City and Montesano Little League find agreement on Crait Field Health inspections find multiple citations Scammers pretending to be Aberdeen Police Rep. Jim Walsh holding telephone town hall on March 15
Comments