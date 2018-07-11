Grays Harbor College providing CSI classes this month

Grays Harbor College is training residents on some of the science behind Crime Scene Investigations.
Grays Harbor College Community Education is hosting a series of events this month dealing with the science behind CSI work, and providing hands-on projects.
The first event will be held on Wednesday, July 18 at the College and will be a lecture for adults showing the ‘behind the scene’ facts of several crimes such as homicide, robberies, staged crime scenes, and more. “Live” demonstration of how superglue is utilized to make latent fingerprints visible.
On Thursday, July 19, Instructor Lynne Dean will take children 8-11 and let them participate in a mock crime scene, lift fingerprints using crime scene equipment, and work on projects that the children can take home at the end of the class.
The final announced class in the series will be a class for those 12 and older that uses equipment/supplies utilized in forensics labs to lift and preserve latent fingerprints as well as preserve DNA, process an outdoor mock crime scene and other training.
In addition, the college will be providing 4 classes that will teach fingerprint science, providing what they call “entry level job” training for those looking to continue on in the field.These classes run on weekends starting July 21.
These courses do have a fee involved to participate.
For a list of additional events provided by Grays Harbor College Community Education, visit their Facebook Page.
CSI Adult Presentation – Lecture
https://www.facebook.com/events/1909254185807105/
Instructor: Lynne Dean
Date: Wed., July 18
Time: 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM
Cost: $15.00
Call: 360.538.4088 to register!
Fun With Fingerprints (ages 8-11)
https://www.facebook.com/events/1771696389579366/
Instructor: Lynne Dean
Date: Thurs., July 19
Time: 1 PM – 5 PM
Cost: $24.50
CSI Experience (ages 12+)
https://www.facebook.com/events/2065724547024909/
Instructor: Lynne Dean
Date Thursday, July 26
Time: 1 PM – 5 PM
Cost: $24.50
GHC Main Campus: RM 4128
Fingerprint Science – Entry Level Job Training-Aberdeen
https://www.facebook.com/events/238876036707793/
Date: Sat., July 21
Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Date: Sun., July 22
Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Date: Sat., July 28
Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Date: Sun., July 29
Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM