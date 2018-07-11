Grays Harbor College providing CSI classes this month

Grays Harbor College is training residents on some of the science behind Crime Scene Investigations.

Grays Harbor College Community Education is hosting a series of events this month dealing with the science behind CSI work, and providing hands-on projects.

The first event will be held on Wednesday, July 18 at the College and will be a lecture for adults showing the ‘behind the scene’ facts of several crimes such as homicide, robberies, staged crime scenes, and more. “Live” demonstration of how superglue is utilized to make latent fingerprints visible.

On Thursday, July 19, Instructor Lynne Dean will take children 8-11 and let them participate in a mock crime scene, lift fingerprints using crime scene equipment, and work on projects that the children can take home at the end of the class.

The final announced class in the series will be a class for those 12 and older that uses equipment/supplies utilized in forensics labs to lift and preserve latent fingerprints as well as preserve DNA, process an outdoor mock crime scene and other training.

In addition, the college will be providing 4 classes that will teach fingerprint science, providing what they call “entry level job” training for those looking to continue on in the field.These classes run on weekends starting July 21.

These courses do have a fee involved to participate.

For a list of additional events provided by Grays Harbor College Community Education, visit their Facebook Page.

CSI Adult Presentation – Lecture

https://www.facebook.com/events/1909254185807105/

Instructor: Lynne Dean

Date: Wed., July 18

Time: 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Cost: $15.00

Call: 360.538.4088 to register!

Fun With Fingerprints (ages 8-11)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1771696389579366/

Instructor: Lynne Dean

Date: Thurs., July 19

Time: 1 PM – 5 PM

Cost: $24.50

CSI Experience (ages 12+)

https://www.facebook.com/events/2065724547024909/

Instructor: Lynne Dean

Date Thursday, July 26

Time: 1 PM – 5 PM

Cost: $24.50

GHC Main Campus: RM 4128

Fingerprint Science – Entry Level Job Training-Aberdeen

https://www.facebook.com/events/238876036707793/

Date: Sat., July 21

Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Date: Sun., July 22

Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Date: Sat., July 28

Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Date: Sun., July 29

Time: 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM