Grays Harbor College graduations start tonight

The Grays Harbor College graduation is on Friday, but students will be earning their GED tonight.

College graduates earning other degrees will graduate on Friday, June 23 at 7pm, but the GHC High School Completion ceremony takes place tonight at 7 pm in the Bishop Center on the college campus.

Tonight, the event will honor those students who have completed their GED or are receiving diplomas through the High School 21+ program.

Laurie Clary, who is retiring this month as the College’s vice president for instruction, will be a guest speaker.

Also speaking tonight is Alyssa Fitzpatrick, a student who earned her high school diploma through High School 21+ and moved into college-level classes to pursue an Associate of Arts degree from the college.

Currently, college students are working through Finals.