Grays Harbor College has an All American wrestler on the team

Grays Harbor College has its first All American.

Over the weekend, GHC took their first women’s wrestling team to Oklahoma City for the Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Association National Championships and walked away with the honor.

Choker Kacie Moorehouse, the freestyle wrestler originally from Issaquah, came back from a first round loss against Rachel Watters of Oklahoma City University to face Watters again in the consolation bracket and gain an 8th place finish at Nationals and the selection as GHC’s first female wresting All-American according to coach Andy Cook

GHC says on their website that Moorhouse was a Washington State Champion and 2 time All American before coming to the college.

The WCWA posted their top 24 schools in the nation at the tournament, with Grays Harbor ranked as 18th.