Grays Harbor Coast Guard assist disabled tug

The local Coast Guard and other boats assisted a tug off the Washington coast when it became disabled.

In a statement, the Coast Guard tells KXRO that the 113 ft tug Mauna Loa and their 320-foot barge became disabled off the coast and began to drift towards the Washington coast.

The tug sent a call to Coast Guard Sector Columbia River when they suffered engine failure and began drifting toward the coast.

The Coast Guard coordinated with the Lauren Foss, the current Emergency Rescue Towing Vessel based out of Neah Bay, and the David Brusco, out of Cathlamet, to intercept the Mauna Loa before it could drift aground. . The Marine Exchange of Puget Sound runs the ERTV program.

A Coast Guard Station Grays Harbor Motor Life Boat crew were sent to act as emergency safety standby to pull the four crewmembers from the Mauna Loa in case the other tugs were unable to arrive before they ran aground.

“Thanks to programs like that of the ERTV and others administered by the Marine Exchange, the professionalism of our Coast Guard watchstanders as well as clear and concise planning with all parties involved, we were able to get the crew of the Mauna Loa the assistance they needed,” said Laird Hail, Director, Puget Sound Vessel Traffic Service, Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound. “The ability to coordinate with our maritime community greatly helped negate a situation that could have resulted in injuries to the crewmembers aboard the disabled tug or possible harm to the environment.”

The Lauren Foss was able to tow the disabled boat to Port Angeles.