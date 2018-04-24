Grays Harbor climbs to 7th in state for unemployment while rate drops

Grays Harbor’s unemployment rate fell again but climbed to 7th highest in the state.

Grays Harbor’s rate fell from 7.9% to 7.7% from February to March which is the lowest March rate since before 1990.

Last March the unemployment rate was 7.9%.

The labor force grew by 176 from February and the total employment rose by 214 while those on unemployment dropped by 38.

Last March there were 437 less people employed and 16 more people on unemployment.

The 2,169 people on unemployment in Grays Harbor was the smallest March total since before 1990.

Pacific County rose to 5th highest in the state for unemployment in March.

While their labor force grew by 28 and their total number of employment rose by 10 those on unemployment also grew by 18 resulting in the unemployment rate rising from 8.2% to 8.4%.

That is an increase from last March when the rate was 7.7% and 58 less people were on unemployment.

Grays Harbor February 2018 March 2018 March 2017 Labor Force 27,812 27,988 27,567 Total Employment 25,605 25,819 25,382 Total Unemployment 2,207 2,169 2,185 Unemployment Rate 7.9% 7.7% 7.9%