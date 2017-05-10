Grays Harbor clam digging has closed until the fall

Mocrocks is now closed to digging, and the Washington razor clam season has ended.

State shellfish managers announced that elevated marine toxin levels have forced them to bring the closure. Despite tests last week that showed clams at Mocrocks were safe to eat, a second test this week found domoic acid levels exceeding the state public health threshold, according to Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager.

“We had hoped to have one last opening at Mocrocks this season,” Ayres said. “Unfortunately, toxin levels are on the rise and are unlikely to drop before the end of the month, when the clams begin to spawn and the beaches are closed to digging.”

Last week, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife closed both Long Beach and Twin Harbors beaches because of elevated domoic acid levels.

Last week, state shellfish managers closed Copalis beach because the beach met the number of harvestable clams available, although Ayres says that tests now show domoic acid levels on the beach now also exceed the state public health threshold as well.

Ayres said the next season will begin in the fall.

“We’ll conduct our annual assessment of clam populations over the summer and hope to open beaches again in September or October,” said Ayres.

