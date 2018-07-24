Grays Harbor burn ban heightened

Grays Harbor County has been placed in the “High” category for fire danger levels as of July 23rd.

Local fire districts, in cooperation with the Department of Natural Resources and partnering agencies, have implemented burn restrictions on DNR protected lands.

Starting today and running until further notice, all debris burning is prohibited and all written burn permits are suspended at this time.

The cities of Aberdeen andHoquiam announced that they have also implemented a ban on all outdoor burning to include recreational fires within city limits until further notice.

Campfires may be allowed in State, County and Private commercial designated campgrounds. They say you should check with your local campground hosts before lighting a campfire.

Recreational fires are still allowed in Pacific County at this time as the county shows a Moderate fire danger.

Effective 12:01 A.M. Tuesday, July 24, 2018, With the continued trend of warm and dry weather the Grays Harbor County Fire Districts and Fire Departments in cooperation with

the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Olympic Region Clean Air Agency (ORCAA), will be enacting restrictions on outdoor burning including campfires on private

land. Residential burning and campfires, along with land clearing and silvicultural [forest practices] burning will be prohibited until further notice.

Recreational campfires are permitted only within approved campgrounds in improved fire pits, such as those found in local, county, state parks and licensed commercial campgrounds.

Completely extinguish campfires by pouring water or moist soil in them and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch. The use of self-contained camp stoves is encouraged as an alternative.

For more information on local fire restrictions:

Grays Harbor County: Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 249-4222

Fire Districts: Emergency pages of the local telephone book

City Fire Departments: Government pages of the local telephone book

Washington State Department of Natural Resources: Pacific Cascade Regional Office at (360)577-2025 or Olympic Region Office at (360) 374-2811

Olympic Region Clean Air Agency: 1-800-422-5623

Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest: (360) 565-3121

For information about fires on local beaches:

Washington State Parks: (360) 902-8844

For daily updates on burn restrictions:

Contact DNR at 1-800-323-BURN or visit the website at www2.wadnr.gov/burn-risk then click on fire information in the far right corner.

Contact ORCAA at 1-800-422-5623 or visit their website at www.orcaa.org.