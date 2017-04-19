Grays Harbor Assessor launches new and improved search tool for residents

The Grays Harbor County Assessor’s Office has moved their online search in a new direction.

Assessor Dan Lindgren announced that his office has moved to the Mapsifter and Taxsifter software to allow better mapping of local properties.

Lindgren tells KXRO that “This new and improved property information tool has some major improvements to the mapping capabilities as well as added sale search functions with more information available to the public in a new user friendly interface. “

The new software will allow residents to see their homes or any properties in Grays Harbor from an overhead view, allowing easier navigation for local properties, as well as additional information on the land.

“More improvements and added functionality are also still being developed to better serve the public.“

The Assessor’s office says that they will be taking the former online tools down officially as of Friday, April 21st, and they will be removed and closed out.

Links to the new system are located in the Assessor section of the County website. Or on the “Parcel Search” button located on the County website home page.

http://www.co.grays-harbor.wa.us/government/assessor/legacy_parcel_search.php

Parcel and appraisal information

http://graysharborwa.taxsifter.com/Search/Results.aspx

Sales search

http://graysharborwa.taxsifter.com/SalesSearch/SalesSearch.aspx

Mapsifter mapping tool

http://graysharborwa.mapsifter.com/defaultHTML5.aspx?parcel