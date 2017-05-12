Grays Harbor April health inspections released

The April health inspections have been released and multiple Grays Harbor businesses were hit with violations.

Grays Harbor Environmental Health Specialist Kristina Hollatz released the results of the inspections and in all 18 businesses were docked and 15 of those received the more serious red point violations.

In Aberdeen three eateries were sited with 25 red points including Jo’s Deli Mart, Safeway Food Service, and the Aberdeen Elks.

In East County the Cheema Market & Singh Pizza received 35 red points as well as 11 blue.

Moby Dicks in Ocean Shores was cited for 40 red points along with 5 blue, and in Westport El Rancho saw the highest point total of the month with 55 red points and 20 blue.

The complete list of inspections can be found below.