Grays Harbor among national funding to fight opioid epidemic

Grays Harbor will get almost $400,000 as part of an effort to battle the opioid epidemic statewide.

The Department of Justice announced that it is spending $58.8 million nationwide to strengthen drug court programs and address the opioid epidemic.

Washington State will receiving grants totaling $2,530,499.

This includes $399,785 for the Grays Harbor County drug court.

“The grants to Washington State will pay for stronger prescription drug monitoring programs to curb opioid abuse, and will also fund more treatment and drug court options for those struggling with addiction,” said U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes. “With nearly one million dollars going to the Department of Health for prescription monitoring, health care providers, and law enforcement authorities will be better equipped to identify and stop those who are diverting pills to the black market and thereby feeding the opioid epidemic.”

In 2016, nearly 60,000 Americans lost their lives to drug overdoses, an increase from the 52,000 overdose deaths the year before.

Washington State’s opioid death rate for 2015 was 5.5 deaths per 100,000 people, more than double the rate in 1999. The majority of these deaths can be attributed to opioids.

“Today, we are facing the deadliest drug crisis in American history,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “These trends are shocking and the numbers tell us a lot– but they aren’t just numbers. They represent moms and dads, brothers and sisters, neighbors and friends. And make no mistake, combatting this poison is a top priority for President Trump and his administration, and you can be sure that we are taking action to address it. Today, we are announcing that we will be awarding millions in federal grants to help law enforcement and public health agencies address prescription drug and opioid abuse. This is an urgent problem and we are making it a top priority.”

Nationally, about $24 million in federal grants will be awarded to 50 cities, counties and public health departments to provide financial and technical assistance to state, local, and tribal governments to create comprehensive diversion and alternatives to incarceration programs for those impacted by the opioid epidemic. These funds, awarded under the Office of Justice Programs’ Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Program, also included funds from the Harold Rogers Prescription Drug Monitoring Program. This program helps regulatory, law enforcement, and public health agencies address prescription drug and opioid misuse; reduce crime; and save lives.

An additional $3.1 million will be awarded by the National Institute of Justice for research and evaluation on drugs and crime. The research priorities are heroin and other opioids and synthetic drugs.

The Department is also awarding more than $22.2 million to 53 jurisdictions to support the implementation and enhancement of adult drug courts and Veterans Treatment Courts, which serve as “one-stop-shops” to link veterans with services, benefits and program providers, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Service Organizations and volunteer veteran mentors.

Specific sites and funds awarded can be found online at: https://go.usa.gov/xRJWE.

In Washington State specific grants include:

$853,654 to the Department of Health for prescription drug monitoring programs

$300,000 to Mason County for public education surrounding opioid abuse and overdose prevention

$397,566 for the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe drug court.

$400,000 for the Clark County drug court

$179,494 to the Department of Social and Health Services for drug treatment programs in jails, prisons and community corrections programs.

The Department is also awarding more than $9.5 million under several Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention grant programs, including the Juvenile Drug Treatment Court Grant Program and the Family Drug Court Statewide System Reform Implementation Program. These programs help jurisdictions build effective family drug treatment courts and ensure current juvenile drug treatment courts follow established guidelines.