Grays Harbor 3rd highest in state for unemployment

Grays Harbor and Pacific County remain in the top five for unemployment in the state but both counties showed some encouraging November numbers.

Grays Harbor with an 8.4% unemployment rate for November was only behind Ferry County (10.3%) and Wahkiakum County (9.0%).

Pacific County’s November rate was 8.3%.

Grays Harbor’s labor force grew by over 100 from October to 27,429 and that is the highest November labor force since 2013.

Grays Harbor’s total employment also grew from October by over 100 to 25,128 and that is the highest November since 2011.

Pacific County had 8,274 in the labor force for November which was its highest November since 2010 and with 7,588 employed it was also the best number of people employed for a November since 2009.