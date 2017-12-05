Grays Harbor 2018 budget passed

Grays Harbor County has a budget for 2018.

The Grays Harbor County Commissioners passed the budget for next year at their Monday meeting.

Commissioner Wes Cormier had previously said that he was hoping for a balanced budget and that they came close to that goal.

Commissioner Randy Ross spoke on the budget as well and said it’s not perfect but he was proud of how they worked with the other elected officials.

Commissioner Vickie Raines commended the work of Budget Director Brenda Sherman and said she was happy at how the public safety sales tax dollars were going to be spent.

The total budget for the county comes to over $34 million and the Sheriff’s Department, which is a big part of those public safety funds, will be financed with over $7 million which is an increase from the previous year.

The commissioners said in a memo that in an effort to reduce deficit spending in the General Fund, 2018 expenditure requests were reduced by $2.2 million or 7% in total.