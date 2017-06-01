Grays Fire District 5 receives donation from raceway

Grays Harbor Fire District 5 received a donation of $600 yesterday from The Grays Harbor Raceway and the raceway fans.

FD 5 says over the past few years the raceway has donated funds to the district to help with unfunded projects in the area of EMS and does a pass the hat or driver helmet from time to time at events held at the Elma Fairgrounds.

The donations gathered from the pass the hat are then passed along to the organizations that have been sponsored.

According to the District they plan to use the funds to help pay for wireless connect ability for the Ambulances and command vehicles to help with EMS reporting and command of incidents.

“With recent changes to the Grays Harbor 911 dispatch system the wireless connectivity will give us the ability to quickly relay information, and get information on medical incidents from our dispatch center, as well as sending of medical reports to our data center for secure storage.”

They say the estimated cost for this project is around $9,000.00 which the fire district does not have due to budget limitations from the loss of $100,000.00 of tax revenue from this year’s pro-rationing.

The district says they are far from the goal but every little bit helps to get them closer and donations like this are greatly appreciated from the bottom of each and every responder’s heart.

They say thank you to Steve Beitler, Burt Johnson and the rest of the Grays Harbor Raceway family for this generous donation.