Grays Harbor County Emergency Management says that a Grayland bridge has failed, causing a closure of the road.

Chuck Wallace, Deputy Director of Emergency Management issued a release saying that a bridge failure at Cranberry Road and Schmid Road will cause the bridge to be closed “until further notice”.

At this time, KXRO is unaware of the cause of the failure.

The bridge is located just past the Grayland Post Office.

Drivers using Cranberry Road will need to divert further south in Grayland.