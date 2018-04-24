Grant funding available for local cemeteries

In a release the Department of Archaeology & Historic Preservation, along with the Governor’s Advisory Council on Historic Preservation, the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation and the Historic Cemetery Advisory Committee, announced the first round of grant funds through the Historic Cemetery Preservation Capital Grant Program.

Established in 2016 with the enactment of House Bill 2637, the capital grant program is intended to benefit the public by preserving “outstanding examples of the state’s historical heritage, enabling historic cemeteries to continue to serve their communities, and honoring the military veterans buried within them”.

According to a representative with the department, they tell KXRO that there is no official register of historic cemeteries within the state, but the classification exists for any cemetery with a grave older than 50 years. This also includes any burial sites on property with multiple bodies.

Is not known which of the 19 registered cemeteries within Grays Harbor or the 83 in Pacific County qualify.

“The Historic Cemetery Preservation program aims to help preserve historic cemeteries across the state and enable them to continue to serve their communities,” noted Dr. Allyson Brooks, director of the State Department of Archaeology & Historic Preservation. “Washington State has more than 1,700 known cemeteries potentially eligible to take advantage of this new grant program. We hope the program encourages communities to take on projects of all sizes with renewed interest and appreciation in these important places.”

Approximately $450,000 in grant funds are available in the 2017-2019 Biennium, managed by the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation.

Grant applications are due Friday, June 29, 2018, with grant awards announced in August.

The Historic Cemetery Preservation Capital Grant Program is a program of the Washington State Department of Archaeology & Historic Preservation (DAHP). Management of the grant portion of the program is provided by the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation under contract with DAHP. The Washington Trust for Historic Preservation is Washington’s only statewide non-profit advocacy organization dedicated to historic preservation.

Cemetery owners with questions about the grant program are encouraged to contact Julianne Patterson at (206) 624-9449 or via email at jpatterson@preservewa.org.

Local Cemeteries

Cemetery Grant Documents

Legislative Documents