Governor Inslee leads meeting to assist local youth

Governor Jay Inslee will be speaking to local residents and youth this month during the Governor’s Summit on Career Connected Learning.

Aberdeen is one 27 regions of the state participating in the Summit on “Career Connected Learning” to work together and discuss strategies to help Washington youth gain needed work skills, and prepare for high-demand jobs.

Greater Grays Harbor Inc is facilitating the event, and they say that it is an opportunity to “join other local businesses and community leaders to learn more about how to resolve these labor market challenges by engaging young adults in your local workforce”.

Gov. Inslee will deliver live remarks from the Microsoft Campus in Redmond and streamed live to regional sites including Grays Harbor.

Discussions will include:

Internships

Apprenticeships

Job shadows

Mentorships

Job fairs

Classroom visits from area employers

Local residents are invited to help young people gain the work skills needed to fill high-demand, family wage jobs.

The event runs from 10 am to 1:30 pm on Wednesday, May 31 in Room 4134 A/B of the Gene Schermer Building on the Grays Harbor College campus and at the college’s Riverview Campus in Raymond.

LOCATION

Grays Harbor College (Room 4134 A/B)

1620 Edward P. Smith Drive

Aberdeen, WA 98520

View Map

LOCATION

Grays Harbor Community College (Room 201)

600 Washington Avenue

Raymond, WA 98577

View Map

Cost is $17 per person with lunch included.

Visit washingtonstem.org/govsummit for more details and to register.

For more information, contact Greater Grays Harbor, Inc.’s Marketing Director Joe Meyer at jmeyer@graysharbor.org, Workforce Board Communications Director Marina Parr at marina.parr@wtb.wa.gov or Washington STEM Communications Director Jesse Gilliam at jesse@washingtonstem.org.