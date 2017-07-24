Governor Inslee in Grays Harbor and Pacific County

Governor Jay Inslee will be in Grays Harbor and Pacific County for the next 2 days.

According to an official release, the Governor is taking part in the tour of the area in order to “discuss economic development, natural resources and recreational tourism”.

As part of the trip, Gov. Inslee will be speaking with local leaders and touring the area, including specifically the proposed future site of the Grays Harbor Gateway Center in Aberdeen.

The tour will feature talks with economic leaders in the area, as well as tours of Westport and talks with community leaders from the coastal fishing and outdoor recreation community.

On Tuesday, Inslee will be speaking in Pacific County regarding cross laminate timber, and examining the issues facing the timber industry.

The Pacific County trip will also include talks with the shellfish industry and those in the Long Beach Peninsula tourism industry.

Many of the events on the 2 day tour are open to the public.

Monday, July 24

9:00 AM – Tour the Aberdeen Gateway Center Project

Location: Greater Grays Harbor (506 Duffy St, Aberdeen)

9:30 AM – Meeting with Grays Harbor Economic Development Leaders

Location: Greater Grays Harbor (506 Duffy St, Aberdeen)

11:00 AM – Boat Tour from Aberdeen to Westport (Limited Availability – Not Open to the Public)

12:00 PM – Lunch with WeFish and community leaders (Limited Availability – Not Open to the Public)

1:00 PM – Meeting with Coastal Fishing Community (Limited Availability – Not Open to the Public)

2:00 PM – Westport Tour with Mayor Rob Bearden

Location: Departs from the Maritime Museum (2201 Westhaven Drive, Westport)

3:45 PM – Conversation with the Coastal Outdoor Recreation Community

Location: Twin Harbor State Park Picnic Shelter (3120 WA-105, Westport)

9:00 PM – Lighting the Grays Harbor Lighthouse

Location: Grays Harbor Lighthouse (1020 W Ocean Ave, Westport)

Tuesday, July 25

8:30 AM – Discussion on cross laminate timber (CLT) and timber industry Issues

Location: Grays Harbor College Riverview Campus (600 Washington Ave, Raymond)

9:30 AM – Willapa Bay Oyster Tour

Space is extremely limited, press must RSVP to tara.lee@gov.wa.gov

Location: Goose Point Oysters (7081 Niawiakum St Hwy #101, Bay Center)

1:30 PM – Meeting with travel and tourism industry representatives

Location: Adrift Hotel (409 Sid Snyder Dr, Long Beach)

2:15 PM – Bike Tour of Discovery Trail from Long Beach to North Head

Location: Depart from Adrift Hotel (409 Sid Snyder Dr, Long Beach)