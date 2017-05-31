GHC wrestler to represent Team USA

A Grays Harbor College wrestler will be representing Team USA in the Pan Am Championships.

Returning to the Choker women’s wrestling team in the Fall will be Kateri Rowell who already has been a successful competitor.

In fact, she qualified to represent Team USA at the Pan Am Championships in Lima, Peru, and will be competing there from June 4-11, in her first international meet.

She wrestles at 48kg internationally and will compete at 109 pounds for GHC.

She plans on earning her Associate degree in science while at GHC.

Choker Women’s Wrestling Coach Andrew Cook, in announcing the upcoming competition for Rowell, added, “I am very excited and pleased with how Kateri has come along. It’s exciting for the College to have this type of representative as well.”