GHC Women’s Wrestling featured in All Star Dual

Grays Harbor Women’s Wrestling Team announced that they will be represented at the 2017 NCWA All Star Dual held November 5 in New Jersey at Princeton University.

The Lady Chokers will have representation in 3 separate weight classes with two of our stand out transfers Desiree Zavala (143lbs), Paige Baynes (191lbs) and home grown Kacie Moorehouse (170lbs).

Zavala comes in to the meet as the #3 ranked wrestler in the WCWA at 136lbs but will be competing in the event at 143lbs as she was the 3rd place finisher in the 2017 WCWA National Championships which were held last Feb. in Oklahoma City.

She will be facing a familiar foe in Simon Fraser’s Malory Velte.

Velte is currently ranked #1 in the WCWA and the 2017 USA Senior World Team Member, the two have previously met with Velte holding a 2-0 series advantage.

Moorehouse was GHC’s first ever woman All American placing 8th in the 2017 WCWA National Championships.

She will be facing Mckendree University’s Brandi Lowe the current WCWA #1 at 170lbs. The two have never met in live competition.

GHC’s final competitor is 191lb National Runner-Up Paige Baynes facing Simon Fraser’s Peyton Smith who is currently the #1 ranked wrestler in the WCWA with Baynes ranked #2.

The two have clashed twice before with Baynes taking the first match with a 10-0 technical fall and Smith taking the second match with a very late fall while trailing Bsynes 9-0 before she found the victory.

“ We are so proud of these young athletes making a name not only for themselves but for all of us here at GHC. Go Chokers!! #2TheTopWeRise #GetChoked “