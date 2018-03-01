GHC Women’s Basketball are NWAC Western Conference Champions

The Grays Harbor College women ended their season with a 25-2 record and as the 2018 NWAC Western Conference Champions.

This is the first conference championship in the program’s history.

In their final game on Wednesday, the Chokers overtook South Puget Sound in a 72-55 victory, ending the regular season on a 3 game winning streak and a 13-1 conference record.

GHC sophomore Alexia Thrower led them 19 points in the game in Olympia.

Sandin Kidder added 16, while sophomores Katie Brisbois (BRIZ-BO) and Angela Sikora each scored 11 on the night.

The Chokers will continue playing at the NWAC Tournament, which starts March 8th at Everett Community College.

The brackets for the tournament to see who the women will face in the Sweet Sixteen will be selected on Sunday, March 4 starting at 2pm.