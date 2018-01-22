GHC Women now 16-1

The Grays Harbor College Women’s Basketball team moved to 16-1 on the season following a win over Lower Columbia College this weekend.

They got their 16th win in a row with a final score of 87-84 on Saturday at Lower Columbia.

The Choker Women were led by Alexia Thrower’s 27 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals.

Katie Brisbois added 20 points for the Chokers as well.

The GHC men’s team was not so lucky, losing to Lower Columbia 63-71.

According to the college, freshman guard Jalen Gibson Starks led the way with 16 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.

Freshman guard Cornelius Holifield had 15 points while sophomore forward Caleb Thomas chipped in 11 points and 4 rebounds.

GHC is home this Wednesday vs Tacoma who is undefeated in West region play. The women play at 6pm and men at 8pm.