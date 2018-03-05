GHC Women get Big Bend to open NWAC Tournament

The Grays Harbor College Women’s Basketball Team is getting ready for the NWAC Tournament and they now know who they are playing in their first game.

The tournament selection show took place yesterday afternoon and the Chokers, who are the 1 seed from the West, will take on the East 4 seed, Big Bend Community College.

The game is set to tip off at 6:00pm on Thursday night at Everett Community College.

The Chokers finished the regular season with a 13-1 conference record and a 25-2 overall record.

Big Bend was 9-7 in conference and 20-9 overall.