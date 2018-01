The Grays Harbor College Women’s Basketball team has now won 18 straight games.

On Saturday, the Choker women took down Green River College 87-65. They were led by Angela Sikora who had 20 points.

Alexia Thrower added 17 points and 11 rebounds and Sandin Kidder had 17 points as well to go along with 10 assists.

The women will face South Puget Sound Community College on Wednesday inside the gym on the Grays Harbor College campus for a 6pm tipoff.

The Clippers have a 7-12 record on the season.