GHC Volleyball signs first new player for 2017 season

The Grays Harbor Chokers have signed their first new Volleyball player.

GHC Athletics announced that they have signed Chasity Wong of Farrington High School in Honolulu, HI for the upcoming season.

According to the college, Chasity helped lead the Farrington Governors to a 14-5 record and a sixth place finish at the state tournament in 2016.

Coach Christine Nelson said, “Chasity is a great setter who runs the court well and will make an excellent addition to our program. She has a great touch on the ball and understands the game. Chasity will make an outstanding addition on the court, in the classroom and on campus. I am excited to add Chasity to our roster.”

The 5’8” setter will join the team when the season starts locally this fall.