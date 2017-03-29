GHC student Yulisa Morelia named to All-USA Academic Team

A Grays Harbor College Student is being honored on the All-USA Academic Team.

Current GHC Student Body President Yulisa Morelia has been named as one of 20 community college students nationwide to be named to the All-USA Community College Academic Team.

In a release from the college, they say “More than 1800 are nominated around the country; only 20 are selected.”

Morelia will receive a $5,000 scholarship from Follett Higher Education Group, along with additional recognitions.

“I never knew if I could afford to go to college when I was growing up,” she explains. “But my older sister, Denise, went (to GHC) and got her RN from WSU. Watching her, I realized GHC was the best option.”

Yulisa has lived in Grays Harbor since she was two years old. She and Denise are the first in their family to graduate from college. Both served as student body vice president and Yulisa went on to be elected student body president for this year.

With a 3.84 grade-point average, 19 year old Morelia is set to graduate later this Spring with her Associate of Science in Pre-Nursing DTA.

Morelia will be honored later in April in New Orleans.

Both Morelia and Brandi Webb were GHC’s nominees for the academic team. Each community college can nominate two students and as members of Washington’s All-State team, both were also honored recently in Olympia.

In June, Brandi, 29, earns her Associate of Applied Science degree in Human Services along with an Associate of Arts degree.