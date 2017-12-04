GHC Men’s Wrestling wins big over the weekend

The Grays Harbor Choker Men’s Wrestling program came out with 2 team victories at meets this weekend.
On Saturday, GHC traveled to Roseburg, OR to take on the Umpqua Riverhawks.
The Chokers say that this was Umpqua’s first home wrestling match after reinstating their program after a forty year absence.
GHC came away with a 34-24 victory on the day, they say highlighted by pins by Chris Joner (149 lbs), Josh Pine (165 lbs), Braiden Klimp (174 lbs), and Jack Dahlgren (197 lbs).
Damon Thomas also earned a decision win at 141 lbs.
On Sunday, the Chokers earned a 48-13 victory over the Pacific Lutheran Lutes.
The victory was earned by four forfeits and four pins.
Highlighting the Sunday victories with pins were Josh Pine win a pin over his opponent in 8 seconds, as well as wins for Christian Hill, Josh Pine, Kalvyn Scott, and Jack Moen.
The #8 ranked GHC Women’s Wrestling team wrestled Simon Fraser University after the men’s match, losing in a “hard fought” dual 32-15 according to head coach Andy Cook.
SFU also brought some of their men’s team down for exhibition matches.
Dec. 2 vs Umpqua
|Weight Class
|Match
|UCC
|GHC
|125
|Christian Hill (Grays Harbor College) over Unknown (For.)
|0
|6
|133
|Grant Laiblin (Umpqua Community College) over Raul Barajas (Grays Harbor College) (Fall 3:25)
|6
|0
|141
|Damon Thomas (Grays Harbor College) over Kobe Olson (Umpqua Community College) (MD 11-3)
|0
|4
|149
|Chris Joner (Grays Harbor College) over Isaiah Lepre (Umpqua Community College) (Fall 1:26)
|0
|6
|157
|Wyatt Kesler (Umpqua Community College) over Stan Cruz (Grays Harbor College) (Fall 2:33)
|6
|0
|165
|Josh Pine (Grays Harbor College) over Ian Thomas (Umpqua Community College) (Fall 3:55)
|0
|6
|174
|Braiden Klimp (Grays Harbor College) over Christian Perez (Umpqua Community College) (Fall 0:55)
|0
|6
|184
|Josh Hammers (Umpqua Community College) over Griffin Schoch (Grays Harbor College) (Fall 4:22)
|6
|0
|197
|Jack Dahlgren (Grays Harbor College) over Brayden Schultz (Umpqua Community College) (Fall 3:35)
|0
|6
|285
|Dallas O`Bryan (Umpqua Community College) over Tom Stieler (Grays Harbor College) (Fall 3:58)
|6
|0
|184
|Exhibition: Jose Candelas (Umpqua Community College) vs. Garrett Owen-Bisson (Grays Harbor College)
|0
|0
|184
|Exhibition: Levi Summers (Umpqua Community College) over Bryan Alatorre (Grays Harbor College) (Fall 1:27)
|0
|0
|184
|Exhibition: Hayden Juliano (Umpqua Community College) over Kalvyn Scott (Grays Harbor College) (Fall 1:31)
|0
|0
|Team Score:
|24
|34
Dec. 3 vs. Pacific Lutheran
|Weight Class
|Match
|125
|Christian Hill (GHC) pinned Donovan Klega, 2:00
|133
|Alex Pastrana (GHC) winner by forfeit
|141
|Raul Barajas (GHC) winner by forfeit
|149
|Chris Joner (GHC) winner by forfeit
|157
|Max Henry Nelson (PLU) md. over Dillon Simpson, 12-4
|165
|Josh Pine (GHC) pinned Joe Stilnovichy, :08
|174
|Kalvyn Scott (GHC) pinned Zeke Naranjo
|184
|Aaron Dickson (PLU) pinned Bryan Alatorre
|197
|Jack Moen (GHC) pinned Cole Tucker
|235
|Josh Felder (GHC) winner by forfeit
|285
|Taylor Rupe (PLU) dec Garrett Ault, 7-2
|133
|Exhibition: Alex Pastrana (GHC) pinned Donovan Klega (PLU)
|285
|Exhibition: Octavio Alejandre (GHC) pinned Ryan Lusk (PLU)
Dec. 3 exhibition vs Simon Fraser University
|Damon Thomas (GHC) dec Ty Peth (SFU), 12-3
|Randy McDonald (SFU) pinned Isaiah Barnett (GHC)
|Chris Joner (GHC) dec. Nick Reyes (SFU), 10-4
|Doug Peyser (SFU) dec Braiden Klimp (GHC), 12-10 OT
|Joe Fricilone (GHC) dec Connor Pattison (SFU), 5-3 OT
|Tim Smith (SFU) pinned Thomas Stieler (GHC)
|Connor Pattison (SFU) dec. Aaron Dickson (PLU), 11-8
|Max Henry Nelson (PLU) dec. Nick Reyes
Dec. 2 GHC Women vs Simon Fraser University
|101-Julian Yates (GHC) FF (5-0)
|109-Nina Pham (GHC) TF over Alexia Seal (SFU) 10-0 (9-0)
|116-Jacqueline Lew (SFU) TF over Kateri Rowell (GHC) 14-4 (10-4)
|123 Abby Lloyd (SFU) FF (10-9)
|130-Dominique Parrish (SFU) TF Deni Kroeze (GHC) 10-0 (10-13)
|136-Nicole Depa (SFU) Fall Casandra Parra (GHC) (10-18)
|143-Fran Giorgio (SFU) TF Veronica Coppolino (GHC) 11-0 (10-23) 155-Chloe Rogers (SFU) FF (10-28)
|170-Alyvia Fisk (SFU) Dec. 8-4 Kacie Moorehouse (GHC) (11-31)
|191-Paige Baynes (GHC) TF 12-2 Rebekah Trudel (SFU) (15-32)