GHC Men’s Wrestling wins big over the weekend

The Grays Harbor Choker Men’s Wrestling program came out with 2 team victories at meets this weekend.

On Saturday, GHC traveled to Roseburg, OR to take on the Umpqua Riverhawks.

The Chokers say that this was Umpqua’s first home wrestling match after reinstating their program after a forty year absence.

GHC came away with a 34-24 victory on the day, they say highlighted by pins by Chris Joner (149 lbs), Josh Pine (165 lbs), Braiden Klimp (174 lbs), and Jack Dahlgren (197 lbs).

Damon Thomas also earned a decision win at 141 lbs.

On Sunday, the Chokers earned a 48-13 victory over the Pacific Lutheran Lutes.

The victory was earned by four forfeits and four pins.

Highlighting the Sunday victories with pins were Josh Pine win a pin over his opponent in 8 seconds, as well as wins for Christian Hill, Josh Pine, Kalvyn Scott, and Jack Moen.

The #8 ranked GHC Women’s Wrestling team wrestled Simon Fraser University after the men’s match, losing in a “hard fought” dual 32-15 according to head coach Andy Cook.

SFU also brought some of their men’s team down for exhibition matches.

Dec. 2 vs Umpqua

Dec. 3 vs. Pacific Lutheran

Dec. 3 exhibition vs Simon Fraser University

Damon Thomas (GHC) dec Ty Peth (SFU), 12-3 Randy McDonald (SFU) pinned Isaiah Barnett (GHC) Chris Joner (GHC) dec. Nick Reyes (SFU), 10-4 Doug Peyser (SFU) dec Braiden Klimp (GHC), 12-10 OT Joe Fricilone (GHC) dec Connor Pattison (SFU), 5-3 OT Tim Smith (SFU) pinned Thomas Stieler (GHC) Connor Pattison (SFU) dec. Aaron Dickson (PLU), 11-8 Max Henry Nelson (PLU) dec. Nick Reyes

Dec. 2 GHC Women vs Simon Fraser University