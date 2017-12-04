GHC Men’s Wrestling wins big over the weekend
By KXRO News
|
Dec 4, 2017 @ 6:59 AM

The Grays Harbor Choker Men’s Wrestling program came out with 2 team victories at meets this weekend.

On Saturday, GHC traveled to Roseburg, OR to take on the Umpqua Riverhawks.

The Chokers say that this was Umpqua’s first home wrestling match after reinstating their program after a forty year absence.

GHC came away with a 34-24 victory on the day, they say highlighted by pins by Chris Joner (149 lbs), Josh Pine (165 lbs), Braiden Klimp (174 lbs), and Jack Dahlgren (197 lbs).

Damon Thomas also earned a decision win at 141 lbs.

On Sunday, the Chokers earned a 48-13 victory over the Pacific Lutheran Lutes.

The victory was earned by four forfeits and four pins.

Highlighting the Sunday victories with pins were Josh Pine win a pin over his opponent in 8 seconds, as well as wins for Christian HillJosh PineKalvyn Scott, and Jack Moen.

The #8 ranked GHC Women’s Wrestling team wrestled Simon Fraser University after the men’s match, losing in a “hard fought” dual 32-15 according to head coach Andy Cook.

SFU also brought some of their men’s team down for exhibition matches.

 

 

Josh Pine 8 second pin Photo by Taylor Howie

Dec. 2 vs Umpqua

Weight Class Match UCC GHC
125 Christian Hill () over Unknown (For.) 0 6
133 Grant Laiblin (Umpqua Community College) over Raul Barajas (Grays Harbor College) (Fall 3:25) 6 0
141 Damon Thomas (Grays Harbor College) over Kobe Olson (Umpqua Community College) (MD 11-3) 0 4
149 Chris Joner (Grays Harbor College) over Isaiah Lepre (Umpqua Community College) (Fall 1:26) 0 6
157 Wyatt Kesler (Umpqua Community College) over Stan Cruz (Grays Harbor College) (Fall 2:33) 6 0
165 Josh Pine (Grays Harbor College) over Ian Thomas (Umpqua Community College) (Fall 3:55) 0 6
174 Braiden Klimp (Grays Harbor College) over Christian Perez (Umpqua Community College) (Fall 0:55) 0 6
184 Josh Hammers (Umpqua Community College) over Griffin Schoch (Grays Harbor College) (Fall 4:22) 6 0
197 Jack Dahlgren (Grays Harbor College) over Brayden Schultz (Umpqua Community College) (Fall 3:35) 0 6
285 Dallas O`Bryan (Umpqua Community College) over Tom Stieler (Grays Harbor College) (Fall 3:58) 6 0
184 Exhibition: Jose Candelas (Umpqua Community College) vs. Garrett Owen-Bisson (Grays Harbor College) 0 0
184 Exhibition: Levi Summers (Umpqua Community College) over Bryan Alatorre (Grays Harbor College) (Fall 1:27) 0 0
184 Exhibition: Hayden Juliano (Umpqua Community College) over Kalvyn Scott (Grays Harbor College) (Fall 1:31) 0 0
Team Score: 24 34

 

Dec. 3 vs. Pacific Lutheran

Weight Class Match
125 Christian Hill (GHC) pinned Donovan Klega, 2:00
133 Alex Pastrana (GHC) winner by forfeit
141 Raul Barajas (GHC) winner by forfeit
149 Chris Joner (GHC) winner by forfeit
157 Max Henry Nelson (PLU) md. over Dillon Simpson, 12-4
165 Josh Pine (GHC) pinned Joe Stilnovichy, :08
174 Kalvyn Scott (GHC) pinned Zeke Naranjo
184 Aaron Dickson (PLU) pinned Bryan Alatorre
197 Jack Moen (GHC) pinned Cole Tucker
235 Josh Felder (GHC) winner by forfeit
285 Taylor Rupe (PLU) dec Garrett Ault, 7-2
133 Exhibition: Alex Pastrana (GHC) pinned Donovan Klega (PLU)
285 Exhibition: Octavio Alejandre (GHC) pinned Ryan Lusk (PLU)

 

Dec. 3 exhibition vs Simon Fraser University

Damon Thomas (GHC) dec Ty Peth (SFU), 12-3
Randy McDonald (SFU) pinned Isaiah Barnett (GHC)
Chris Joner (GHC) dec. Nick Reyes (SFU), 10-4
Doug Peyser (SFU) dec Braiden Klimp (GHC), 12-10 OT
Joe Fricilone (GHC) dec Connor Pattison (SFU), 5-3 OT
Tim Smith (SFU) pinned Thomas Stieler (GHC)
Connor Pattison (SFU) dec. Aaron Dickson (PLU), 11-8
Max Henry Nelson (PLU) dec. Nick Reyes

 

Dec. 2 GHC Women vs Simon Fraser University

101-Julian Yates (GHC) FF (5-0)
109-Nina Pham (GHC) TF over Alexia Seal (SFU) 10-0 (9-0)
116-Jacqueline Lew (SFU) TF over Kateri Rowell (GHC) 14-4 (10-4)
123 Abby Lloyd (SFU) FF (10-9)
130-Dominique Parrish (SFU) TF Deni Kroeze (GHC) 10-0 (10-13)
136-Nicole Depa (SFU) Fall Casandra Parra (GHC) (10-18)
143-Fran Giorgio (SFU) TF Veronica Coppolino (GHC) 11-0 (10-23) 155-Chloe Rogers (SFU) FF (10-28)
170-Alyvia Fisk (SFU) Dec. 8-4 Kacie Moorehouse (GHC) (11-31)
191-Paige Baynes (GHC) TF 12-2 Rebekah Trudel (SFU) (15-32)

 

