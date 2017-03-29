GHC is LEED Certified for the 2nd time

Grays Harbor College Is LEED Certified, again.

The Eugene D. Schermer Instructional Building has become the 2nd building on the Grays Harbor College campus to receive LEED Certification.

In a letter, the U.S. Green Building Council said;

“LEED certification identifies Eugene D. Schermer Instructional Building as a showcase example of sustainability and demonstrates your leadership in transforming the building industry”

The college made a statement, saying;

“This is a major accomplishment not only for the College but for our construction and architectural crews as well.”

This is not the first time the college has achieved this recognition. The Grays Harbor College Childcare Center was certified as LEED in 2010.

A building can be ranked as LEED Certified if they are deemed “green”, such as using less water and energy, or reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and overall are a project that is built with the environment in mind.

The year old Schermer building construction and design were cited for sustainability.

“Congratulations on earning LEED certification, and thank you for your commitment to our common goal of building a healthy, sustainable future.”

LEED projects are ranked on four levels: Certified, Silver, Gold and Platinum. The Schermer Building received Gold status.

In Grays Harbor, the Stafford Creek Corrections Center Furniture Factory, Paneltech offices and showroom, and Avalon Cottages in Ocean Shores have also been certified.