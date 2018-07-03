GHC hires Vargas as new Men’s Basketball Coach

Grays Harbor College has named Matthew Vargas as their new Head Men’s Basketball Coach.

Former Coach Kevin Williamson resigned in May to take a coaching position at California State University San Marcos.

Coach Vargas comes to Grays Harbor as a former NJCAA Athletic Director, head men’s basketball coach, and assistant coach.

According to the college, in his seven years of junior college coaching, Vargas entered the post season three times, including three regional championship games (2010, 2014, and 2015).

The 2010 trip turned into an NJCAA National Title run while he was an assistant at Pima College. That 2010 team had several of his former high school players which he coach at Hammond High School in Louisiana.

In six years at Tohona O’odham Community College, a program he presented, developed, and started, he placed 17 student-athletes on to the 4 year level.

Athletic Director, Tom Sutera said “We are excited about Coach Vargas guiding our men’s basketball program, He has the uncanny ability to build relationships and we look for him to do fantastic things with the program.”

This year, the Chokers went 1-13 on the season, 3-11 in 2016, and 0-14 in 2015. Grays Harbor Men’s Basketball has not seen a winning season since 2007-2008 when they went 9-8.

The school team has already recruited players for the 2018-2019 season, including a number of Grays Harbor players and numerous prospects.