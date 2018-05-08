GHC Head Basketball Coach resigns

Grays Harbor College Head Men’s Basketball Coach Kevin Williamson has resigned his position and has accepted a coaching position at California State University San Marcos.

The college has named Volunteer Associate Head Men’s Basketball Coach Matthew Vargas as the interim head coach during the search.

Athletic Director Tom Sutera said that they chose Vargas to fill the seat during recruitment because he is familiar with both the returners and the new recruits coming in;

“we believe we needed someone to watch over the program to help the returners, answer questions that the signed players may have, and continue in the recruiting process.”

This year, the Chokers went 1-13 on the season, 3-11 in 2016, and 0-14 in 2015. Grays Harbor Men’s Basketball has not seen a winning season since 2007-2008 when they went 9-8.

This year, they have already recruited 3 Grays Harbor players and numerous prospects.

The college says that Vargas came to Grays Harbor as a former NJCAA athletic director, head men’s basketball, and assistant coach, and in his seven years of junior college coaching he has entered the postseason three times, including three regional championship games.

The process has started with the search for permanent replacement for Williamson.

Prospective applicants can look for the job announcement soon on the human resources website.