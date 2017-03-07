GHC Choker Alexia Thrower is Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

Grays Harbor Choker Alexia Thrower was named as the Under Armour Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for Week 14 by the Northwest Athletic Conference.

Thrower, originally from Las Vegas, helped the Grays Harbor Chokers pull off an upset win over 9th-ranked Centralia College 74-50.

Thrower saw 26 points on an 82% field goal average , and went 8-8 shooting from the free throw line. She also added 4 assists, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks and 3 steals in the matchup.

Alexia is currently 12th in scoring (18.6 ppg), 12th in rebounds (9.4 rpg), 14th in field goal percentage (50%), 17th in assists (3.6 apg) and 20th in steals (2.2 spg).

Thrower was voted First Team Western Region, All-Defensive Team, as well as Freshman of the Year for the region by NWAC. GHC sophomore Romey Begay was named Second Team.

On Saturday, GHC will face Skagit Valley College at 8 p.m. at the Everett Arena for the Women`s NWAC Championship Tournament.

There is a live stream available for the game through the NWAC website.