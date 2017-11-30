GHC Choker Alexia Thrower named Underarmour NWAC Player of the Week

The Northwest Athletic Conference announced that Grays Harbor College sophomore Alexia Thrower was named Underarmour NWAC Player of the Week.

Thrower, originally from Canyon Springs HS in Las Vegas, NV, led the Grays Harbor Choker Women’s Basketball team to a 4-1 record last week.

Thrower averaged 29.2 ppg on a 60.4% FG percent average including a 41 point performance against Columbia Basin. She also averaged 10.2 rebounds per game with three double-doubles. Filling the stats sheet, Alexia also tallied 16 steals, 17 assists and 4 blocks.

GHC head coach Chad Allan said, “Alexia came in this year with improvements in both her game and leadership skills,”.

Allan added, “She is a super athlete with a competitive spirit and worked all summer on her shooting range. She also takes care of her academics and has a good GPA. Alexia is a great fit for our program and her teammates. I look forward to more positive things coming from her this season.”

Thrower was also named as NWAC Player of the Week in March of 2017, at the end of her freshman season.

The Chokers next face Portland Community College on December 9th in Portland.